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Fiorentina have entered the race for Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United target Viery as the hunt to secure him from Gremio continues to take shape.

Newcastle were unable to replicate last season’s success, finishing 12th in the Premier League and missing out on European football under manager Eddie Howe.

Howe will turn his attention to the upcoming summer transfer window to bolster his squad for next season, and though the Magpies are keen in Viery, talk of them lodging a bid for the Brazilian were recently denied.

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Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest were saved from relegation by manager Vitor Pereira, who was able to turn the fortunes of the club around and also reach the last four of the Europa League.

Pereira will want to add some defensive cover next term, having conceded 51 goals in the league, and for Forest, who have regularly shopped in Brazil, Viery is considered to be the ‘perfect fit’.

The Premier League pair face more competition for Viery now as Serie A side Fiorentina ‘are also pursuing him’, according to Italian outlet Firenzeviola.

Gremio have slapped a €15m price tag on Viery, who can operate as a centre-back as well as a left-back if required.

Interested club League Bologna Serie A Nottingham Forest Premier League Newcastle United Premier League Fiorentina Serie A Interested in Viery

Besides that, among the number of clubs across Europe, Bologna have also shown interest in Viery, and the Italian club view him as a replacement for Jhon Lucumi, who is linked with Sunderland.

Viery came through the ranks of Gremio and his current contract with the Brazilian side runs until 2029, which gives them the upper hand in any transfer negotiations.

Newcastle United will want to make quality additions to the backline, with the likes of Fabian Schar and Dan Burn both into their 30s.

Nottingham Forest already have three Brazilian defenders, Murillo, Morato and Jair Cunha in their squad, which shows the Tricky Trees have an eye for snapping up talent from the Brazilian top-flight.

It is unclear whether Viery would prefer a move to the Premier League or choose to go to Serie A next season.