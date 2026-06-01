Jeremy Chen/Getty Images

Celtic have warned Lech Poznan that exercising Luis Palma’s release clause is the only way to secure the Honduran’s signature following the conclusion of negotiations between the clubs.

The Bhoys have already made it clear that they are prepared to move on the winger and have little interest in reintegrating him into their squad despite the impressive form he displayed during his temporary stay at Poland.

The Polish champions have identified the Honduran international as an ‘absolute priority’ following his loan spell and have been hoping to reach a compromise with Celtic over the financial terms of a permanent transfer.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Earlier suggestions even indicated towards a breakthrough being made in discussions between the clubs, raising hopes that an agreement could eventually be reached.

Recently, Sevilla emerged as potential contenders for Palma, with the side closely monitoring the negotiations and ready to enter the picture if an opportunity arises.

The Hoops, however, have remained firm throughout the process and have shown little willingness to entertain Lech Poznan’s attempts to secure a discount on the original purchase option.

Now, according to Polish outlet Weszlo, lengthy discussions between the two clubs have ‘just concluded’, with Celtic delivering a ‘simple’ message to Lech Poznan.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

The Scottish champions informed Lech Poznan that activating the €4.5m release clause is the only route to a permanent deal, effectively telling the Polish side that ‘if you want to buy our player, pay the clause. There is no other option.’

During the negotiations, the Polish outfit submitted more than one proposal below the option to buy, but they were rejected by the Glasgow giants.

The Bhoys have pointed towards the growing interest surrounding Palma, including attention from Sevilla, as they could potentially secure a higher fee that way.

Lech Poznan now have one week remaining to reach a final internal decision on whether to activate the clause after being left hugely impressed by the winger’s contribution.

Should they proceed, the transfer would shatter the club’s existing transfer-record fee and underline just how highly Palma is regarded within the club.

Whether further clubs enter the race if Lech Poznan ultimately decide against activating the clause remains to be seen, but Celtic’s stance appears crystal clear as the situation approaches its decisive stage.