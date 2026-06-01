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Liverpool striker Alexander Isak is not ruling out starting for Sweden in their friendly against Greece on Thursday after playing and scoring against Norway.

The Reds splashed £125m to sign Isak last summer, but he had an injured interrupted campaign and was unable to make a real impact.

Arne Slot was often unable to call upon Isak for large stretches of the season and the Dutchman lost his job as Liverpool manager at the weekend.

Isak is fit now though and is in the process of building up to the World Cup as part of Graham Potter’s Sweden squad.

Potter brought Isak on off the bench in Monday’s friendly with Norway and he scored Sweden’s only goal as they lost 3-1 in Oslo.

Next up is a friendly against Greece and Isak admits that could be a game he could well start in, depending upon how he feels, while backing the decision of Potter not to start him vs the Norwegians.

The striker said via Fotboll Direkt: “I don’t know [if I could have played for longer], it’s very possible.

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“But with another match so close, this was probably best [I came off the bench for 30 minutes].”

Asked about potentially starting against Greece, Isak replied: “It’s hard to say now, it depends on how I feel. If I feel fresh and then I could definitely consider starting.”

Liverpool will be watching how Sweden handle Isak very carefully given their huge investment in the striker.

Isak has regularly suffered with injuries in recent seasons and there have been questions asked of Liverpool’s big recruitment brains, Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes, in spending a club record amount to bring him in.

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If Isak can stay fit throughout the World Cup and have a positive tournament then that could well put him in a good spot to start next season well for Liverpool.

Further injuries though would only put further focus on Liverpool’s decision to sign him.

Two of Norway’s goals in the friendly came from Crystal Palace striker Jorgen Strand Larsen.