Alex Broadway/Getty Images

West Ham United attacker Crysencio Summerville has given the Hammers hope that they might be able to retain him in the summer by commenting on next season.

The former Leeds United star enjoyed a relatively better 2025/26 domestic campaign than his team, finishing with nine goal contributions in 31 Premier League games.

His contributions failed to secure West Ham’s top-flight status though and with the club dropping down to the Championship, he is a wanted man.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Summerville is a target for both Tottenham Hotspur and Roma, but losing him would be a huge blow for the Hammers.

Tottenham were keen on signing Summerville in the January transfer window and are now plotting another approach.

Dutch journalist Suleyman Ozturk has predicted Summerville will not stay at the club beyond the summer and sees a Premier League move as being on the cards.

Summerville now though has given an indication that he may well not be completely set on an exit by looking ahead to next season.

The attacker, who has just made it to the Dutch national squad for the World Cup, insists that West Ham are too big to be in the Championship.

Wanted Hammer Crysencio Summerville Taty Castellanos El Hadji Malick Diouf Konstantinos Mavropanos Mateus Fernandes Jarrod Bowen Jean-Clair Todibo Soungoutou Magassa Aaron Wan-Bissaka Tomas Soucek West Ham players linked with moves away

“That relegation was tough, for the club and for the players”, Summerville was quoted as saying by Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad.

“Such a beautiful and big club as West Ham United doesn’t belong in the Championship.”

Summerville, in words which will be digested carefully by West Ham fans, indicated towards thinking about the Hammers going straight back up.

“I just hope we can return to the Premier League as soon as possible.

“It just wasn’t good enough this season.

“But I am with the national team now and I need to move on.

“It is a new team with different circumstances, so now I want to prove myself here.”

Whether Summerville’s words can be taken as an indication he is not completely set on a move remains to be seen.

He did shine in the Championship with Leeds and would be a massive weapon for Nuno to call upon in the second tier.

West Ham though need to raise cash through player sales and even if Summerville is not actively pushing for a move, they may find turning down a big offer for him to be impossible.

Former Eredivisie boss Alfons Groenendijk has praised Summerville for his almost unstoppable dribbling move.