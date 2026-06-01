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Leeds United commentator Adam Pope believes the Whites will be focusing on adding real quality to the squad over the course of the summer transfer window.

The Whites enjoyed an impressive season under Daniel Farke following their return to the Premier League.

The Yorkshire club finished 14th in the Premier League table with 47 points from 38 games, eight points clear of the relegation zone, with Leeds fans enjoying a worry-free end to the campaign.

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Leeds’ survival was aided by impressive performances from summer signings such as Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Noah Okafor.

With the Whites preparing for their second season back in the Premier League, the Leeds commentator believes the club will need more such quality players if they are to push towards higher ambitions.

Pope suggested that the goalkeeper position remains among the priorities to address this summer.

He believes Leeds already possess a core group of players capable of keeping the club in the Premier League and feels the squad have continued to develop over the past season.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

The commentator suggested that the Whites could improve on their recent campaign, but only if they add a few high-quality players to complement the existing group.

Pope feels Leeds will focus their resources on bringing that extra quality during the summer transfer window, with quality over quantity.

Speaking on the podcaster Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet (13:10), Pope said: “I’d say three key areas that we’ve talked about a lot on this podcast, including the goalkeeper, I think would be essential.

“The amount of money that we think we’re talking, then it doesn’t go that far.

“But Leeds have a core of players that can keep them in the division.

“And have evolved this year as well and they’ll probably be able to do a little bit better.

“But they just need that sprinkling of quality to go with them.

“And I think that’s where they’ll be focusing their resources this summer.”

With the summer transfer window on the horizon, the Yorkshire club have already started exploring the market for options to bolster their squad ahead of next season.

Dunkerque midfielder Antoine Sekongo is on Leeds’ radar amid interest from clubs around Europe.

Leeds are also interested in MLS star Jovan Lukic, though they face competition from Spanish side Celta Vigo.