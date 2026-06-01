Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur hold a ‘strong interest’ Dinamo Zagreb defender Sergi Dominguez, who is considered to have an ‘imposing physique’ and is good at building up play.

Spurs are shaping up to back new boss Roberto De Zerbi to rebuild the squad and make sure they are never again in danger of being relegated.

De Zerbi is taking keen interest in options in Italy, where Sassuolo defender Tarik Muharemovic is under consideration and Napoli midfielder Antonio Vergara is admired.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Defence is an area that could see a number of changes with players such as Cristian Romero and Radu Dragusin being linked with moves away.

Dragusin remains on the radar of Juventus and has also been generating interest from Roma and RB Leipzig.

Tottenham are thought to be closing in on Marco Sensei, who is leaving Bournemouth when his contract expires at the end of June.

Now another defender is on the agenda in N17 in the shape of Dinamo Zagreb’s former Barcelona man Dominguez.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Tottenham hold ‘strong interest’ in 21-year-old Dominguez, who they would like to follow Senesi in through the door.

It is suggested that Dominguez is has an ‘imposing physique’ and is good at building up play, with good speed in his game too.

Italian Serie A side Lazio are interested in signing Dominguez though, with talk of a €4m to €5m bid having been made.

However, the true price needed to sign him from Dinamo Zagreb could be at least three times more, touching €15m.

Lazio now face serious competition from Tottenham, who have ‘started the engines’ after the Italian side made a move.

Spurs look determined not to be left behind in the pursuit of the centre-back and are swinging into action.

Dominguez played 41 games in Dinamo Zagreb colours this season, eight of which came in the Europa League.

The 21-year-old came through the ranks at Barcelona and moved to Dinamo Zagreb in 2025.