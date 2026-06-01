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Eintracht Frankfurt are ‘showing interest’ in West Ham United star Soungoutou Magassa, who could reunite with an ‘old acquaintance’ if a deal materialises.

Ahead of life in the Championship, the Hammers are looking to sanction several departures as they attempt to generate around £100m through player sales.

Konstantinos Mavropanos appears to be ‘about to leave’ amid growing attention from several of Europe’s top leagues.

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Tottenham Hotspur are preparing another attempt to sign Crysencio Summerville, while Roma continue to maintain contact with the winger’s entourage.

Fenerbahce are interested in Aaron Wan-Bissaka and have a ‘negotiation plan’ in place to try to convince the east London outfit.

Venezia, meanwhile, are still ‘awaiting the approval’ of Niklas Fullkrug before advancing a potential deal.

Despite West Ham confirming that Nuno Espirito Santo will remain in the London Stadium dugout, Besiktas have added him to their shortlist of managerial candidates.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

Magassa could also be on his way out, with Galatasaray viewing him as an ‘alternative’ option for their midfield department.

Now another club have entered the conversation, with Eintracht Frankfurt ‘showing interest’ in the Frenchman regarding a potential deal, according to Germany daily Bild (via Fussball Transfers).

Die Adler were already keen on Magassa last summer before he ultimately opted for a move to London instead.

But the midfielder could be regretting that choice given how difficult his debut season with the Hammers proved to be.

The Frenchman found himself out of favour under Nuno and struggled to secure consistent opportunities throughout the season.

As a result, a move to Germany could suit both parties should Frankfurt decide to advance their interest.

The Bundesliga outfit have only recently appointed Adi Hutter as manager and the Austrian already has a strong understanding of Magassa from their time together at Monaco, something that could potentially work in Eintracht Frankfurt’s favour.

The Hammers have also informed academy players that they are going to receive increased opportunities next season in the Championship.