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Newcastle United and Aston Villa chased Leandro Trossard has become the number one target for Besiktas this summer.

The Magpies invested heavily in attack last summer after they lost Alexander Isak, bringing in Nick Woltemade, Anthony Elanga and Yoanne Wissa, but have struggled higher up the pitch this term.

Eddie Howe will want to bolster the frontline in the summer transfer window, especially after the departure of Anthony Gordon, who has joined Barcelona.

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Newcastle have shown interest in Arsenal star Trossard and now is not the first time the Magpies have been keen on the attacker, as back in 2022, they enquired about his availability while he was at Brighton.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa have enjoyed a successful season, winning the Europa League and finishing fourth in the Premier League, and securing Champions League football.

Now, Unai Emery will want to add quality personnel in the attack to remain competitive next season in all competitions, and Villa been monitoring Trossard’s situation at Arsenal.

However, both Aston Villa and Newcastle could face competition for Trossard, as according to Turkish outlet Fotomac (via A Spor), the 31-year-old has become the ‘number one target’ for Besiktas.

Club played for Genk Lommel Westerlo Leuven Brighton Arsenal Clubs Leandro Trossard has played for

The Turkish giants are expected to make two key additions in attack and are keen on Trossard, whom they wanted to sign last season, but a deal never materialised.

It is claimed that Besiktas have already put forward an offer to the player and to Arsenal, though the level of their proposals are unclear.

Trossard arrived at Arsenal from Brighton in 2023 and, under his current contract, only has one year left at the Emirates Stadium.

The 31-year-old attacker scored eight goals and provided eleven assists in 50 appearances in all competitions and was mainly used as a substitute player all season.

The Belgian attacker is not the only option for Newcastle United, as the Magpies are also keen on Porto star William Gomes.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, have been heavily linked with Roma star Matias Soule, and the Villans have ‘already spoken’ to his entourage.

Both clubs will want to add more firepower to their attack in the upcoming summer transfer window, and Trossard could be an option as he has made 93 goal contributions in 239 matches in the Premier League.

It is unclear whether Trossard would stay in the Premier League or the Belgian star would prefer a move to the Super Lig this summer.