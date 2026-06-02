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Juventus are keeping Crystal Palace star Jean-Philippe Mateta alive as a target for a potential move in the summer transfer window.

Mateta arrived at Selhurst Park from German outfit Mainz in 2022 and still has one year left on his current deal, following a contract extension in 2024.

The 28-year-old forward has scored 12 goals in 32 matches in the Premier League this season and has garnered interest from a host of clubs across Europe.

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Following a stellar campaign, Mateta has also been included in Didier Deschamps’ France national team for the upcoming World Cup.

It is not the first time the French international has been linked with a move away from Crystal Palace this season, as back in November, Turkish giants Fenerbahce were interested in him in the winter transfer window.

Juventus are long time suitors of Mateta and have him on their radar again as a potential option this summer.

The Old Lady are looking to improve their attack this summer if Dusan Vlahovic’s contract negotiations fail, and the club’s first choice is Randal Kolo Muani.

They are though keeping Mateta alive as an option in the event they cannot sign Kolo Muani, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via Tutto Juve).

Manager Time at Club Oliver Glasner February 2024 – present Roy Hodgson March 2023 – February 2024 Patrick Vieira July 2021 – March 2023 Frank de Boer June 2017 – September 2017 Sam Allardyce December 2016 – May 2017 Last five permanent Crystal Palace managers

Besides that, it is believed that Juventus could part ways with striker Jonathan David and raise the funds required to sign Mateta in the summer.

The situation could benefit Crystal Palace as the Eagles themselves are keen on David, and both clubs might look into a swap deal.

In recent weeks, it was suggested that Mateta ‘could return’ to being a target for Juventus, and now it seems that the Old Lady are considering the 28-year-old a viable option this summer if they fail to secure their main target.

Crystal Palace have enjoyed a successful season, winning the Conference League, which booked their spot in the Europa League, but finished 15th in the Premier League.

Mateta has been their talisman this season, leading the line at Selhurst Park, and was also received praise from opposition players, as Leeds United star Jaka Bijol hailed him for yet another impressive season.

The summer could bring a lot of changes at Crystal Palace, with manager Oliver Glasner set to depart and key members of the squad garnering interest from clubs across Europe.

It remains to be seen whether Mateta will stay put at Crystal Palace or if Juventus could lure him away from Selhurst Park in the summer.