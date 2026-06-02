Stu Forster/Getty Images

Eredivisie outfit Groningen have decided to trigger the purchase option they hold for Newcastle United loanee Travis Hernes, who is signing a permanent deal with the Dutch outfit.

The Jamaica-born midfield talent was brought up in Heradsbygd, Norway, starting his youth career with EFL outfit Shrewsbury Town.

He played six senior games for the Shrews and was spotted for his talent by Premier League outfit Newcastle.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

In the summer of 2023, the Magpies signed Hernes, who featured in their academy, scoring and assisting on a regular basis.

In the winter window of the 2024/25 campaign, the Norway Under-20 international was loaned out to Danish outfit Aalborg, where he played 12 games.

Last summer, he was loaned out to Eredivisie club Groningen, who had an option to buy him in the event he impressed in the Netherlands.

Hernes played only eleven games last term, but the Dutch top-flight club have decided to exercise the option to buy in his loan deal, according to Dutch journalist Stefan Bleeker.

Club played for Shrewsbury Town Newcastle United AaB Groningen Clubs Travis Hernes has played for

And it has been suggested that the 20-year-old central midfielder is penning a four-year deal to join Trots van het Noorden on a permanent deal.

However, the exact figures of how much the Eredivisie club are paying the Premier League side are not revealed yet.

Groningen finished eighth last season in the Dutch top-flight, and despite limited game time at the club, they are showing faith in his talent.

Even though Hernes is primarily a central midfielder, he can play out wide on the left or right when needed.

The Magpies will have to deal with SCR issues in the upcoming transfer window, and every departure is going to help them strengthen their kitty.

When clubs sell players with potential, they tend to keep a sell-on clause for future financial windfalls if they make a move, and Newcastle could be doing the same for Hernes.

He plays for the Norway Under-20s at a national level and it remains to be seen when Groningen announce his capture.