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Crystal Palace star Jefferson Lerma ‘actually wants a change of scenery’, but doubt has been cast over whether Sevilla can afford him, with warnings over a transfer chase which is ‘a dead end’.

Lerma arrived at Crystal Palace from Bournemouth in 2023 and put pen to paper on a three-year deal, along with a one-year extension clause included in the contract.

The 31-year-old made 48 appearances in all competitions this season, while also providing six assists from the middle of the park for the Eagles.

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Crystal Palace put up a positive end to the season, winning the Conference League, which booked their spot in next season’s Europa League, despite finishing 15th in the Premier League under Oliver Glasner.

Glasner is set to depart, and the Egales have been linked with Dino Toppmoller as they prepare for the summer transfer window, which is destined to bring in arrivals as well as departures and among the players who are expected to leave is Lerma.

Palace have triggered the extension in Lerma’s contract in order that they will not lose him for free.

Lerma has been of interest to Spanish side Sevilla, but it looks questionable whether Los Rojiblancos can pull off a deal, with concerns even if he had been available on a free transfer.

The Colombian international ‘actually wants a change of scenery’, but his high salary, which he is unlikely to reduce, and a possible transfer fee could mean a pursuit reaches ‘a dead end’, according to Spanish daily Estadio Deportivo.

Club played for Atletico Huila Levante Bournemouth Crystal Palace Clubs Jefferson Lerma has played for

The 31-year-old still remains an option for clubs in La Liga as he has garnered interest from Valencia and Villarreal, who have enquired about his demands.

Sevilla though appear an increasingly unlikely destination for the Colombian, who could even gain more suitors if he shines at the World Cup.

Now is not the first time Lerma has been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park this season, as during the winter transfer window, he garnered interest from several Turkish clubs, mainly Galatasaray.

Crystal Palace have tied him down until 2027 and they could now either keep Lerma or sell him, though a sale may be preferred as he is unlikely to sign a new contract.

Palace are looking to make additions in the middle of the park in the transfer window, as the Eagles are keen on signing Jordan James.

James is on the books at French side Rennes, who want to sell him, and spent last season on loan at Leicester City.