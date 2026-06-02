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Stoke City and Oxford United target Abubakr Barry remaining at Austria Vienna is ‘becoming increasingly unrealistic’, it has been suggested in Austria.

The Potters endured a disappointing end to the Championship campaign, suffering four consecutive defeats and eventually finishing 17th, having at one stage found themselves in the playoff places, with former Championship star Sam Parkin’s prediction ultimately proving accurate.

Mark Robins’ side are now expected to strengthen this summer as they look to avoid a repeat of last season’s struggles and mount a stronger challenge in the upcoming campaign.

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West Brom goalkeeper Josh Griffiths has emerged as a target, and they are also pursuing Luke Graham, although the Potters face competition from Rangers for his signature.

Stoke are also ‘looking around for bargains’ in the market and have identified Jaze Kabia as one such opportunity.

Oxford United, meanwhile, are aiming to secure a swift return to the Championship following relegation, though they could also face departures, with Michal Helik attracting attention from clubs in Poland and the second tier.

Both the Potters and Oxford have shown interest in midfielder Barry, who is entering the final year of his contract at Austria Vienna and has been the subject of an approach from Red Bull Salzburg.

Interested club League Stoke City Championship Red Bull Salzburg Austrian Bundesliga Oxford United League One Keen on Abubakr Barry

According to Austrian journalist Johannes Brandl, the Gambian international staying on at Austria Vienna is ‘becoming increasingly unrealistic’, a development that could come as encouragement to his English admirers.

However, with Red Bull Salzburg ‘remaining persistent’ in their efforts to secure a deal for the midfielder and keep him in Austrian football, the odds could be against Stoke and Oxford United.

There have already been suggestions that Salzburg have submitted an offer worth between €3m and €4m for Barry.

As an additional advantage, the Austrian giants can also offer the prospect of Europa League football, a stage he has yet to experience in his career.

Whether Stoke or Oxford can ultimately come out on top remains to be seen, but the signs increasingly point towards Barry moving on from Austria Vienna.