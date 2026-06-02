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Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has suggested that Southampton manager Tonda Eckert remains in post due to the club’s urgency to secure promotion and is not impressed with his statement amid the ‘spygate’ controversy.

Southampton were taken to task after being found guilty of spying on fellow playoff opponents Middlesbrough, a breach that ultimately saw their Premier League promotion hopes dashed and the club knocked out of contention.

In addition to that, the club have been handed a four-point deduction that they will begin the 2026/27 campaign with under the German boss, who is set to remain in charge after receiving backing from the club’s owners.

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Since Eckert took over following Will Still’s November sacking, no other club in the Championship have accumulated more points than the Hampshire side, who also reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Clarke expressed strong criticism of the Saints boss following the ‘espionage’ incident, questioning both his conduct and his position at the club.

He suggested that Eckert’s continued employment is largely due to his coaching ability and Southampton’s ambition to secure promotion next season, while also highlighting the absence of any apology to the teams he was accused of spying on.

The former EFL winger wrote on X: “Not impressed.

Season Position 2025–26 4th (Championship) 2024–25 20th (Premier League, relegated) 2023–24 4th (Championship, promoted via play-offs) 2022-23 20th (Premier League, relegated) 2021-22 15th (Premier League) Southampton’s last five league finishes

“Only still in a job because he’s a very good coach and Saints are desperate for promotion next season.

“No apology to the teams he spied on.”

Southampton will now turn the page on the controversy and shift their attention to the summer transfer window as they seek to reset ahead of the new season.

CJ Egan-Riley has emerged as a target on their shortlist, with the Marseille defender expected to be available in the summer, although they are likely to face competition from newly promoted Ipswich Town.

A busy window is anticipated as the club look to steady the ship and refocus their promotion charge next season.