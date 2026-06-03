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Aston Villa legend Gabriel Agbonlahor has slammed Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher suggesting Villa are not rivals to the Reds.

Villa enjoyed a successful season, winning the Europa League and securing Champions League football next term under manager Unai Emery.

They even threatened to sustain a title challenge, though Richard Keys’ prediction they would be out of the race by March was largely proven to be correct.

Besides that, Emery also led his team to finish above last season’s Premier League champions, Liverpool, who finished fifth in the league, five points behind Aston Villa.

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Liverpool failed to defend their title this term, but did secure a spot in next season’s Champions League despite an underwhelming campaign under boss Arne Slot.

Since then, Slot has been sacked by the Reds following poor on field result as well as a deteriorating relationship with the fans, despite delivering the Premier League title last season.

Despite Aston Villa’s league finish, Carragher has insisted they are not rivals to Liverpool, something Agbonlahor does not agree with.

The ex-Aston Villa hitman stated the Villans are rivals to the Reds after the glorious victory at Villa Park and finishing above them in the league.

Aston Villa Liverpool 18/19 – 5th (Championship) 18/19 – 2nd 19/20 – 17th 19/20 – 1st 20/21 – 11th 20/21 – 3rd 21/22 – 14th 21/22 – 2nd 22/23 – 7th 22/23 – 5th 23/24 – 4th 23/24 – 3rd 24/25 – 6th 24/25 – 1st 25/26 – 4th 25/26 – 5th Recent seasons

Agbonlahor wrote on X: “Mr Carragher saying he doesn’t see Villa as rivals?

“After we thumped them at Villa Park and finished above them?

“This is the big 6 bias, which makes me not want those clubs to do well!

“We are rivals Carragher.”

In the first meeting between the clubs in the Premier League this season, Liverpool defeated Aston Villa 2-0 at Anfield with goals from Mohamed Salah and Ryan Gravenberch.

However, in the return fixture, Aston Villa defeated Liverpool 4-2 at Villa Park with goals from Morgan Rogers, John McGinn and a brace from Ollie Watkins.

Both clubs will want to turn their attention to next season after the conclusion of the Premier League and seek to add quality reinforcements to their squad in the summer.

The summer could bring a lot of change at Liverpool, with high-profile players Salah, Andrew Robertson, and Ibrahima Konate confirmed to leave, and Alisson is linked with a move to Juventus.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa star Emiliano Martinez has also garnered interest from a host of clubs, and Morgan Rogers also does not have a shortage of suitors for his signature.

It remains to be seen how true Agbonlahor’s claims turn out to be next season and how Liverpool and Aston Villa perform next campaign.