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Serie A giants Juventus have been ‘asking for information’ regarding Arsenal frontman Gabriel Jesus in recent weeks.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal had a brilliant campaign where they managed to end their 22-year long Premier League title drought and came close to securing an historic double by reaching the Champions League final.

European glory hopes were only dashed on penalties at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain.

The Gunners in the upcoming season will be keen on retaining their Premier League title with the goal to add more trophies to their cabinet.

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Their squad might go through a change this summer with new faces coming through the door with several faces going out.

Brazilian striker Jesus could join the outgoing players list this summer after playing a bit part role for the north London giants in the season.

Jesus missed the early part of the season with a ligament injury and after his return, he featured for only 421 minutes in the Premier League.

The 29-year-old Brazilian has entered the final year of his contract with the north London outfit and Arsenal could look to cash in on him if they receive a good offer.

Club Years Palmeiras 2015-2017 Manchester City 2017-2022 Arsenal 2022- Gabriel Jesus’ career history

Jesus is drawing interest from Italy, with Juventus among his admirers and according to Italian outlet Tuttojuve, the Bianconeri have been ‘asking for information’ about the Arsenal man in recent weeks.

Although Juventus are interested in him, it is suggested that Jesus is not their first-choice striker target for this summer.

Arsenal could let him leave if an offer in the region of €20m to €25m came from the Italian giants.

Jesus joined Arsenal in the summer of 2022 from Manchester City and scored 32 times while registering 22 assists in 123 appearances.

In the winter of 2024, he was linked with a return to his former club Palmeiras, but an offer from the Brazilian side never came.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are already preparing for new arrivals, as they have been linked with Polish wonderkid Oskar Pietuszewski, but it has been suggested that he might stay at Porto for another season.

They have also shown interest in another Porto star, Victor Froholdt, who is also being monitored by their Premier League rivals Liverpool and Newcastle United.