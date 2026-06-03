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Aston Villa have not been contacted by Valencia yet as the Spanish giants focus first on holding talks with Andres Garcia’s camp instead.

Garcia arrived at Villa Park from Spanish outfit Levante in the winter of 2025 and put pen to paper on a four-year deal, as Unai Emery looked for him to kick on in England.

The 23-year-old has just signed off on a difficult campaign at Aston Villa, being affected by injury problems, but even when fit being unable to convince Emery to hand him regular game time.

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The Spanish right-back did not start a single game for Aston Villa this season and the Villans have ‘opened the door’ for a potential move this summer.

Despite a disappointing campaign filled with injuries, Garcia’s stock remains high in La Liga, with interest from Spain in the shape of Valencia and Elche; Elche have put a swoop on hold for now.

Valencia have been assessing the situation, while being ready to switch their focus to alternatives in the event Garcia becomes too expensive.

It is believed that Belgian right-back Thomas Meunier is the current favourite for Los Che, who will want to add defensive reinforcements this summer.

Competition Appearances La Liga 2 47 Premier League 13 Andres Garcia’s appearances by league

However, they are holding talks with Garcia’s camp before then speaking to Aston Villa, with no talks with Villa happening yet, according to Spanish journalist German Munoz.

Valencia will want to be in full agreement with Garcia before then approaching Aston Villa, if they do indeed decide they want the defender at the Mestalla.

Last season, Sevilla were also keen on striking a deal with Aston Villa for Garcia, but in the end the move never materialised.

Emery continues to rate Garcia, but the club have accepted that they cannot guarantee him the game time he wants and will agree to a move.

Any switch though could take the form of a loan, rather than a permanent arrangement, and it is unclear if Villa would agree to insert an option to buy.