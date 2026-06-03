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Fredrikstad midfielder Rocco Shein could soon be on the move, with ‘club-to-club’ talks taking place amid Cardiff City and Millwall being mooted as suitors.

The 22-year-old Estonia international has caught attention with his performances in the Norwegian top-flight.

Shein has made eleven appearances in the Eliteserien this year for Fredrikstad, chipping in with two goals and one assist.

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With Shein himself looking to take the next step in his career, offers have already started to arrive not just from Norway but from England.

The picture is complex though and, according to German journalist Dominik Schneider, a top club in the Eliteserien along with an unnamed English Championship side, have made offers to Shein.

Cardiff City and Millwall have been namechecked as keen on the Estonia international midfielder, however it is unclear if either club are the side to have put an offer to him.

‘Club-to-club talks’ are also commencing, with a fee of around €3m to €5m on the cards for the Fredrikstad star.

Club Appearances Fredrikstad 49 Dordrecht 46 Flora Tallinn 19 Utrecht 8 Rocco Shein’s appearances by club

After missing out on promotion in the recently concluded season, Millwall are trying to add more strength to their squad for the upcoming season.

They have made an approach to sign Charlton Athletic striker Lyndon Dykes and are now keeping their eyes open for a central midfielder, where Shein comes in.

Cardiff City, on the other hand, are also looking to add quality to their squad following promotion from League One.

The Bluebirds were hugely impressive under Brian Barry-Murphy last season, but must handle the step back up to the Championship and recruitment will be key.

Scandinavia does seem to be an area that Cardiff are looking in as they have also been showing interest in Elfsborg defender Ibrahim Buhari.

Buhari has been the subject of an approach from three Championship clubs, with Cardiff amongst them.

Cardiff have also looked up the ladder for recruits, with interest in Sunderland goalkeeper Matty Young.