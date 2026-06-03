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Crystal Palace are ‘closely monitoring the situation’ of Krepin Diatta amid ‘fierce’ competition to secure the Senegal winger’s signature.

The Senegal international is set to leave Ligue 1 club Monaco at the end of June upon the expiry of his contract, paving the way for a new chapter in his career.

The 27-year-old has largely been utilised as a valuable squad option in recent seasons and overall made 143 appearances during his time with the principality outfit.

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Diatta’s versatility remains one of his biggest assets, with the Senegalese comfortable on either flank and also capable of filling in at right-back if required.

He is firmly established in Senegal’s set-up and is gearing up for a second appearance this summer at the World Cup.

Although Diatta has attracted attention from Saudi Arabia, he has ruled out that option for now as he looks to continue his career in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

Bundesliga giants Bayer Leverkusen have already taken concrete steps in that direction, having held two meetings with his entourage to discuss the framework of a potential move.

International African country Ismalia Sarr Senegal Christantus Uche Nigeria Cheick Doucoure Mali Evann Guessand Ivory Coast Chiad Riad Morocco African internationals at Crystal Palace

However, according to Africafoot, the competition for Diatta is ‘fierce’, with Crystal Palace also ‘closely monitoring the situation’ surrounding the free agent.

The Eagles already have Diatta’s fellow countryman, Ismaila Sarr, at the club and could use that connection as they attempt to persuade him to make the move to Selhurst Park.

Leverkusen’s early work on the deal means the south London outfit may need to move quickly if they wish to strengthen their position in the race, as the Germans are in pole position.

Both clubs are capable of offering Europa League football next season, though it remains to be seen where Diatta ultimately decides to continue his career.

Interest from England is nothing new for the Senegal international either, as he was previously a target for Watford before joining Monaco and later appeared on Burnley’s shortlist.

Leverkusen and the Eagles are also still waiting for clarity over their respective managerial situations, as the south London outfit continue talks with Pierre Sage, while Andoni Iraola, who had been considered by the Bundesliga club, is now closing in on the Liverpool job.