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Everton have been namechecked for Sweden right-back Emil Holm and ‘England is top of mind’ for the Bologna defender.

The Swedish full-back began his professional football career back in his homeland and spent a year in Denmark with Sonderjyske before finally arriving in Italy in 2021.

Holm attracted interest from Premier League duo West Ham United and Brighton during his time at Spezia, where he spent three years.

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In the summer of 2024, he made a move to Bologna, where he had a mixed spell, suffering multiple injury issues.

Last summer, Wolves, who got relegated to the Championship in the recently concluded season, were linked with him, but Bologna blocked that move.

In the winter window, the 26-year-old full-back was loaned out to Serie A giants Juventus, who had an option to buy him in the event he could impress in Turin.

The Old Lady, though, are not triggering that option for Holm, and he is set for a return to the Rossoblu with two years left on his current deal.

League played in Swedish Allsvenskan Danish Superliga Italian Serie A Leagues Emil Holm has played in

Everton and Sunderland have been linked with a potential move for the Sweden international in the upcoming summer transfer window.

And now, according to Italian daily il Resto del Carlino, the Sweden full-back has England top of mind amid the interest.

Everton and Brighton have been namechecked as potential next clubs for the 26-year-old attacking right-sided full-back.

The Toffees have been looking for a right-back for a while, as Nathan Patterson is the only natural option, but he is considered not ready yet for the starting role.

Jake O’Brien has mostly been deployed as right-back, even though David Moyes is well aware that the Irishman is a central defender first and foremost.

Now the Hill Dickinson outfit are keen on Holm, who is also wanted by fellow mid-table Premier League outfit Brighton.

Sunderland are also keeping tabs on him and now it remains to be seen whether the interested Premier League clubs will be making a solid move for the Sweden international.