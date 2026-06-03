Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Everton and Crystal Palace target Jordan James is ‘waiting on the nod to speak’ to potential suitors amid growing attention around him, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Despite Leicester City’s difficult campaign ending in relegation to League One, that did little to prevent Welsh midfielder James from enjoying a prolific season during his temporary spell at the King Power Stadium; he was on loan from Rennes.

The 21-year-old stepped up impressively, finishing as the Foxes’ leading scorer with eleven goals and registering four assists, numbers that even came as a surprise to boss Gary Rowett.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

James’ performances have only strengthened his reputation and he has now returned to parent club Rennes with interest continuing to grow around him.

Everton are his long-term admirers, having first tracked the midfielder during his time at Birmingham City, though a move failed to materialise on that occasion.

The French outfit’s decision to place James on the market this summer has reopened the door for the Merseyside giants, while Crystal Palace, who have gained a reputation for being ahead of the curve on young talents, as evidenced by their capture of Adam Wharton, have also been widely linked with him.

There are concerns that both Premier League clubs could fall behind in the race, as it recently emerged that Villarreal ‘are making the first move’ and can offer the attraction of Champions League football.

Club League Crystal Palace Premier League Atalanta Serie A Everton Premier League Villarreal La Liga Linked with Jordan James

Italian side Atalanta have now joined the competition for the Welsh midfielder as they look to identify a replacement for Ederson, who has reached an agreement to join Manchester United.

Atalanta have been keeping tabs on James for several months and have already ‘made an approach’ to Rennes for a potential deal.

James is yet to make a final decision on his future and is still ‘waiting on the nod to speak’ to the clubs interested in securing his signature.

Although interest from English clubs remains strong, the midfielder could ‘yet stay abroad’, with it still unclear whether that would lead him towards Serie A or La Liga.

Both the Toffees and the Eagles also share another target in young midfielder Milton Delgado and recently received encouragement when Trabzonspor ‘severed communication’ with Boca Juniors regarding a potential move.

The Merseyside outfit have already missed out on one midfield target after Issa Doumbia completed a move to Sporting Lisbon.

Everton and Crystal Palace may need to act quickly if they are to be able to sign James, with Atalanta and Villarreal appearing to show real urgency.