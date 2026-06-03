Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

Freiburg goalkeeper Noah Atubolu could be ‘in a dead end’ in the summer transfer window, despite being on the radar at Premier League sides Aston Villa and Liverpool.

Atubolu rose through the ranks of Freiburg’s academy and rose to prominence in the first team, which led to transfer talk surfacing.

He has regularly been linked with West Ham, but the Hammers’ relegation would appear to remove them as a destination.

The 24-year-old kept six clean sheets in 34 matches in the Bundesliga this season, helping Freiburg finish seventh in the league and securing European football.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

The German goalkeeper also played an integral part in Freiburg’s run to the Europa League final, in which they ultimately lost to Aston Villa, but he managed to keep five clean sheets in the tournament.

He has been refusing to extend his Freiburg contract though and was told after the Europa League final he would not play again for the club.

Now he is ‘in a dead end’ as despite desiring a Premier League move, there have been no offers or approaches for him, according to German magazine Sport Bild.

He is now dependent upon the transfer dominos falling in his favour and though he is on the radar at Aston Villa, Liverpool and Chelsea, he is ‘not among the top options’ for any of the three.

Aston Villa Liverpool Emi Martinez Alisson Marco Bizot Giorgi Mamardashvili James Wright Freddie Woodman Goalkeeping options

Liverpool have a goalkeeper dilemma on their hands, with first-choice keeper Alisson looking for ‘complete peace of mind’ having been linked with a move to Italian giants Juventus.

The Reds do have Giorgi Mamardashvili, who has been the main man between the sticks this season in the absence of Alisson, and will want to remain the number 1 in the upcoming season.

The Georgia international could look to leave Anfield rather than sit on the bench,

Meanwhile, Aston Villa’s undisputed first-choice ‘keeper has been Emiliano Martinez, but his future at the club look uncertain as Juventus and Inter Milan seem interested in bringing him to Serie A this summer.

It is unclear whether Martinez will depart Villa Park in the summer, but the Villans have been keeping tabs on Elia Caprile in the last few months.

Both clubs will want to address the goalkeeper situation in the upcoming summer transfer window, as Martinez’s exit without a proper replacement could create problems for Aston Villa and Alisson’s departure would add to the list of star players leaving Anfield this summer.

Atubolu now faces a wait to see what happens at Premier League sides as he tries to get a move away from Freiburg.

Freiburg are also not desperate for money, meaning no huge urgency to sell the goalkeeper exists.