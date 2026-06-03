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Sunderland winger Romaine Mundle is being followed by two clubs from France ahead of the opening of the transfer window this summer, with one of the sides already having made an approach.

Mundle struggled for game time at the Black Cats in the recently concluded season, as Regis Le Bris led the side into Europe.

He was wanted by Scottish giants Rangers in the January transfer window, but Le Bris began to hand him opportunities on the pitch and no move to Ibrox happened.

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Now Mundle could move on from Sunderland this summer as ‘he is being followed’ by two French sides, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

The sides chasing the winger are Toulouse and Strasbourg, who would both be able to hand Mundle Ligue 1 football.

Mundle ‘does not intend’ to extend his contract at Sunderland, which has another two years to run.

As such, selling the 23-year-old this summer could see Sunderland get the maximum possible value from his departure.

Club Appearances Sunderland 52 Standard Liege 7 Romaine Mundle’s appearances by club

However, Sunderland have already rejected an initial approach for Mundle from Toulouse and it is unclear what their stance on the player is internally.

Toulouse though do not intend to give up and ‘will return with another offer’ this week to see if that shifts the dial.

Mundle finished the Premier League season with 14 appearances for Sunderland under his belt, but only across around 400 minutes of action.

He missed a chunk of the early part of the campaign with a hamstring injury, which reoccurred later in the season, though still looks down the pecking order at Sunderland under Le Bris.

Mundle does have experience of playing his football outside England, having spent time in Belgium with Standard Liege.

Sunderland snapped Mundle up from the Belgian side and he was hailed for his quality by Le Bris soon after the Frenchman took charge.

If Sunderland do agree to let the 23-year-old move on this summer, they could opt to put a sell-on clause or a buy-back clause in any agreement to give themselves a stake in Mundle progressing and benefiting from regular game time in France.