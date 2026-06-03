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Valencia are swinging into action to try to keep hold of Largie Ramazani following his loan spell at Leeds United, but much will depend on how much the Whites demand for the winger.

Ramazani finished his loan stint at the Mestalla in good form and won the approval of the Valencia fans in the process.

The loan from Leeds has no option to buy included, at the Whites’ request, which means Valencia must open talks if they are to be able to do a new deal.

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Valencia have sent their CEO to England for talks as they seek common ground with Leeds to sign Ramazani, who had belongings stolen from his house in Spain before he headed back to Elland Road recently.

The jury is out on whether Valencia will succeed as, according to Spanish outlet Eldesmaque, ‘Leeds are tough negotiators’.

It is suggested that ‘Leeds’ demands will determine Valencia’s options’ when it comes to keeping hold of Ramazani permanently.

‘If Leeds don’t ask for more than €3m or €4m’ then a deal ‘could be on the cards’.

Club played for Manchester United Almeria Leeds United Valencia Clubs Largie Ramazani has played for

However, Leeds paid around €10m to sign Ramazani and if they are keen to either recoup that or get close to it, Valencia will need to look to other alternative options.

There had been suggestions that Ramazani’s attitude during the closing weeks of his time at Valencia had been a problem.

That does not appear to have been the case though as ‘the dressing room supports him’ amid Valencia’s attempt to sign him permanently.

What offer the Spanish side will put to Leeds remains to be seen, but they will want to keep the cost as low as possible for a player who fell out of favour under Daniel Farke at Elland Road.

For Leeds, offloading the winger could make sense, freeing up room on the wage bill and in the squad, as Farke looks to strengthen over the course of the summer window.

Ramazani for his part will be keen to return to Valencia, where he can play on a regular basis for one of Spain’s biggest clubs.

Now all eyes are on what progress Valencia’s CEO makes in England.