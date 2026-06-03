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Sunderland skipper Granit Xhaka has revealed that life in the North East feels strikingly familiar, drawing comparisons between the city and his hometown of Basel.

After a two-year absence from England’s top flight, the former Arsenal midfielder arrived at the Stadium of Light in July, signing a five-year contract and immediately being handed the captain’s armband.

It proved to be a memorable campaign for the Black Cats, who secured a seventh-place finish and qualified for the Europa League, marking the club’s first return to European competition since 1973.

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With 34 league appearances to his name, Xhaka was at the heart of Sunderland’s success, delivering a series of influential displays that earned praise from Regis Le Bris, who highlighted the Switzerland international’s ability to lead by example.

The 33-year-old has also forged a strong connection with the Sunderland supporters.

Xhaka has spoken of the atmosphere they create, suggesting it allows him to find an extra three or four per cent during matches, while he famously labelled them ‘real fans’ following the clash with Chelsea last November.

The veteran midfielder has now revealed that his transition to life in Sunderland came naturally, drawing comparisons between the city and his hometown of Basel.

Club played for Basel Borussia Monchengladbach Arsenal Bayer Leverkusen Sunderland Clubs Granit Xhaka has played for

Xhaka pointed to similarities with the St. Johann district, where he grew up, and suggested that the familiar surroundings have helped him settle both on and off the pitch.

He also emphasised the importance of being comfortable in his environment, explaining that feeling at home plays a significant role in allowing him to perform at his highest level.

The 33-year-old said during an interview with Swiss daily Blick: “Yes, it feels a bit like home to me.

“The city [Sunderland] feels like Basel.

“Like the St. Johann neighbourhood, where I grew up.

“You can only perform at your best when you feel at home somewhere.”

Despite enjoying an impressive campaign on Wearside, it had been suggested that the Switzerland international would be open to a move away from the Stadium of Light, with Besiktas emerging as a possible next stop.

Whether Xhaka would swap Sunderland to Turkey is open to question given his warm words about the Black Cats.

Any potential switch to the Turkish giants may also depend on the appointment of their next head coach and whether Xhaka fits into their plans.

For now, though, thoughts of a summer transfer are likely to remain on hold.

With Switzerland’s World Cup opener against Qatar at Levi’s Stadium on 13th June now less than two weeks away, the experienced midfielder’s attention will be firmly focused on the tournament ahead.