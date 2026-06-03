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Aston Villa may need to step up on their interest in Bologna winger Jonathan Rowe, as Galatasaray have ‘made initial contact with the agent’ of the former Norwich City man.

Rowe arrived at Bologna from Ligue 1 side Marseille in the summer of 2025 and put pen to paper on a four-year deal in Serie A.

The 23-year-old attacker contributed to six goal involvements in 28 games in Serie A this season, with performances which appear to have put him in line for a big money summer move.

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Aston Villa finished the season on a high, winning the Europa League, while also qualifying for the Champions League next season under boss Unai Emery.

Villa are firm fans of Rowe, with it suggested in April that they are ‘crazy’ about the winger.

As the weeks have passed, Aston Villa have continued to be keen, with it claimed in late May that they ‘could break the ice’ with a firm bid for Rowe soon.

Now Villa may be forced to bring forward any timetable for a bid as, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via Star), Galatasaray have ‘made initial contact with the agent’ of the winger and are readying an offer.

The attacker, who left Marseille after a dressing room bust-up with Adrien Rabiot, has also garnered interest from Chelsea, who have been keeping tabs on him in recent weeks.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

Rowe came through the academy at Norwich City and dubbed Aston Villa a ‘top-class club’ in April, amid a Europa League clash.

Aston Villa though have other wingers they are keeping a close eye on besides Rowe.

Also within Italy, Aston Villa are keen on Roma star Matias Soule and have ‘already spoken’ to his entourage.

Following a brilliant campaign, Aston Villa will want to back Emery in the upcoming summer transfer window to remain competitive in all the competitions next season.

They will though have to keep the Premier League’s SCR (squad cost ratio) financial rules in mind.

It remains to be seen whether Rowe would rather return to England with Aston Villa or if the 23-year-old would prefer a move to Turkey.