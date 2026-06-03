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Newcastle United have ‘presented a large bid’ worth €24m for AIK winger Zadok Yohanna, who is also very much in the picture for fellow Premier League side Brighton.

The Magpies made a huge sale as soon as the season ended, as England winger Anthony Gordon joined Barcelona for a hefty €70m deal.

They have been linked with multiple wingers to replace the 25-year-old versatile winger and have already made moves for a few of them.

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FC Porto’s Willam Gomes is one of the wingers the English side are chasing, but are facing competition from La Liga giants Atletico Madrid.

Eddie Howe’s side have been widely linked with Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard, who has multiple high-profile suitors after he played a key part in the Gunners’ title-winning campaign.

They could look to bring in more than one winger following Anthony Elanga’s lacklustre debut season for the Magpies last term.

According to Swedish daily Expressen, the Tyneside club have now made an official offer for AIK’s in-demand winger Yohanna.

Winger Nationality Harvey Barnes English Anthony Elanga Swedish Jacob Murphy English Newcastle United’s wingers

And it has been suggested that the Premier League side’s offer is worth €24m, plus bonuses, but they face competition for his signature too.

Fellow English side Brighton are also very much in the race for the Nigerian hotshot, and the race for the 18-year-old is currently very much open.

And it has also been claimed that the Swedish club and Newcastle are currently negotiating a deal for Yohanna.

The 18-year-old is having a brilliant breakout campaign in the Allsvenskan, as he has contributed to nine goals in only 12 games for Gnaget.

The Bauch-born attacking talent only arrived at AIK last year, and his performances this season have attracted clubs from the Premier League.

Yohanna’s current deal runs for four more years at the Swedish outfit, who could make a fortune on cashing in on the teenage sensation.

It is unclear if Eddie Howe sees Yohanna is becoming a key player from the off, but the level of bid indicates how highly Newcastle think of him.