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Sunderland have ‘asked for information’ about midfielder Arthur Avom as they weigh up an approach for the Cameroon international this summer.

The Cameroon midfielder arrived at Lorient in 2024 and quickly established himself as a regular starter for the French outfit, who count Regis Le Bris amongst their former managers.

The 21-year-old missed just three league matches during the recent Ligue 1 season, demonstrating his importance to the side, and also added three goal involvements to his name.

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Avom also only went into the referee’s notebook on three occasions, showing discipline in his combative central midfield role.

Lorient only have Avom under contract for another year and cashing in on him this summer could well happen.

And according to Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari, Sunderland ‘have asked for information’ about the midfielder, along with Premier League rivals Bournemouth.

Both Premier League clubs are capable of offering Europa League football and Avom could well jump at the chance to move to England.

Booked against Lille (H) Le Havre (A) Lens (A) Arthur Avom’s Ligue 1 bookings this season

Le Bris’ side already have several important African internationals within the squad and Avom could become another addition to that growing contingent.

The midfielder, having developed in Lorient’s youth academy, is likely to be a player that Le Bris has substantial knowledge about through his contacts.

He clocked 73 minutes of Lorient’s 2-2 draw with French and European champions Paris Saint-Germain in May, showing he is tested at a high level.

Avom is not the only midfielder from France on Sunderland’s radar either, with the club also prepared to offer Geoffrey Kondogbia a higher salary than he currently earns at Marseille to seal a switch.

Movement in the opposite direction could also take place, with Romaine Mundle attracting attention from two French clubs.