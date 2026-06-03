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Juventus are continuing to assess the cost of moves for Tottenham Hotspur’s Guglielmo Vicario and Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez, as the Spurs goalkeeper ‘hopes for a call’ from the Bianconeri.

The Turin club are in the market for reinforcements between the posts, with Liverpool’s Alisson long admired by the club over the past few months, and manager Luciano Spalletti understood to have been a strong advocate for a potential move.

However, the hefty price tag has stalled progress in negotiations, and a deal now appears increasingly unlikely, with the Reds keen to retain their veteran shot-stopper.

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Juventus missed out on Champions League qualification after finishing sixth, meaning Europa League football awaits the Italian giants and, with it, a reduced transfer budget to operate within.

Villa’s Martinez and Tottenham’s Vicario have emerged as alternative targets for the Bianconeri, but financial constraints mean careful decisions are required to secure the best value.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Juve, the Turin side continue to weigh up the financial implications of potential deals for Vicario and Martinez, with the Spurs goalkeeper also hoping for a call as he remains keen on a return to Serie A.

The Italy international had attracted interest from Serie A champions Inter Milan, but it now appears the Nerazzurri have stepped back from the idea of bringing the Tottenham goalkeeper to San Siro.

Goalkeeper Age Michele Di Gregorio 28 Mattia Perin 33 Carlo Pinsoglio 36 Juventus’ first team goalkeepers

However, the 29-year-old could still get his wish should discussions progress with the Old Lady in the coming weeks.

Tottenham have also been active in the market for goalkeeping options, with Napoli’s Alex Meret emerging on their radar, and the Italian star now also understood to be an option for Juventus.

The north London side, meanwhile, are also monitoring Michele Di Gregorio, with Juventus open to considering offers for the shot-stopper if the right price is met.

Vicario has come under fire during his time at Tottenham for regularly making key mistakes and a parting of the ways could well be on the cards this summer.

Roberto De Zerbi will be keen to put his stamp on the squad and that could include a new number 1, with concerns over whether Antonin Kinsky would be ready to handle the pressure of such a role given his Atletico Madrid debacle.

Aston Villa ended the campaign with Europa League success and will feature in the Champions League next season, with veteran Martinez a key figure in their triumph.

Unlike Vicario, questions remain over whether the Argentine goalkeeper would be open to a move away from Villa Park, although Fenerbahce are also believed to be ready to make a move should the opportunity arise.