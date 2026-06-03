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Celtic winger Luis Palma is now set to seal a move to Polish side Lech Poznan, with the Ekstraklasa club breaking their transfer record in the process.

The Bhoys signed the winger from Aris Salonika in the summer of 2023, but Palma has spent the last two seasons away from Parkhead on loan after failing to impress now previous boss Brendan Rodgers.

The Scottish champions have appeared to have no intention of reintegrating Palma into their squad despite the Honduran international having two years left on his contract and heading back to Scotland on the back of an impressive campaign.

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Palma had a brilliant year with Lech Poznan last season, where he managed to net 12 goals while registering ten assists in the competitions and helped the Polish side lift the league title.

His performances impressed the Polish champions and they made him a priority target for this summer.

However Lech Poznan tried to negotiate a 25 per cent discount on the option to buy price, but the Bhoys during their discussions with the Polish stressed that they are not willing to slash down the price.

Now it appears that the situation has changed and Lech Poznan are buying Palma on a permanent basis, being unwilling to risk losing him.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

Polish journalist Mateusz Janiak wrote on X: “Luis Palma stays with Lech.

“Kolejorz’s transfer record broken.

“A powerful step toward securing a spot in the Champions League qualifiers.”

It remains to be seen if Lech Poznan have triggered the option to buy clause, which has been set somewhere between €4m and €4.5m.

The Honduras international has two more years remaining with the Bhoys and has scored ten times in 48 appearances for them.

He is likely not to be the only departure from Celtic this summer.

Celtic star Arne Engels is planning to take the next step in his career with him receiving interest from Italy and south of the border.

Losing Engels would be a much greater blow than Palma going, with Celtic clearly having been looking to sell the winger.

There was also interest from Palma from Spanish giants Sevilla, but Lech Poznan holding the clause gave them a key advantage they have now used.

It remains to be seen if Palma gives Celtic reason to doubt their sale decision over the coming years.