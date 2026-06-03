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West Ham United attacker Crysencio Summerville will speak to Roma’s Donyell Malen in the coming days about the possibility of picking the Giallorossi ahead of Tottenham Hotspur.

Summerville’s spell in England began at Leeds United, where he joined the Whites’ youth set-up as an 18-year-old, though his promise was well flagged as he was on the books at Dutch giants Feyenoord.

The winger quickly made his mark at youth level and his performances earned him his first senior appearance for the Yorkshire club in September 2021 and he soon cemented his place in the first-team squad.

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Summerville shone at Leeds, not least in the Championship, but the Whites not winning promotion saw West Ham trigger a clause in his deal and take him to the London Stadium.

In the recent Premier League season, he made 31 appearances for the Hammers, while scoring five goals and providing two assists.

Following his impressive displays with the Hammers, the 24-year-old has attracted interest from Tottenham, who are plotting a new swoop for the Dutchman after failing in January, in the wake of West Ham having failed to retain their top-flight status.

However, Spurs are unlikely to have it all their own way, with Roma also attempting to lure the winger.

Dutch star Joined Roma Devyne Rensch 2025 Donyell Malen 2026 Dutchmen on the books at Roma

Now Roma will use Summerville’s Netherlands team-mate Malen to help, according to Italian daily Leggo (via La Roma 24).

Summerville ‘will discuss’ with Malen the possibility of picking Roma over Tottenham as a destination and is likely to be given a glowing review by the forward.

Malen moved to Roma in the January transfer window, initially on loan, and has been a sensation in Italy.

Fully settled and loving life in Roma, he is sure to talk up the prospect of a Giallorossi switch to Summerville.

Though the 24-year-old West Ham winger has indicated that he may not be completely set on an exit from the London Stadium, it remains to be seen whether the Dutchman will play for Tottenham next season.

The summer transfer window is on the horizon, the Lilywhites look to strengthen their squad and push for higher ambitions next season.

Spurs are keen to sign Alex Meret this summer, but they now face competition from Juventus, who see the Napoli goalkeeper as an alternative to Alisson.

With Andrew Robertson and Marcos Senesi widely expected to join the north London club next season, Tottenham are looking to bolster their defensive options by signing Tarik Muharemovic, though they face competition from Juventus again.

Roma do hold an advantage over Spurs on Summerville as they can offer the West Ham winger Champions League football.