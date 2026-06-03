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Liverpool have received a boost in their pursuit of Hertha Berlin midfield talent Kennet Eichhorn, with the German becoming too expensive for Borussia Dortmund.

Eichhorn arrived at Hertha Berlin at the age of nine in 2017 and spent eight years developing through the club’s youth academy ranks.

The 16-year-old midfielder signed his first professional contract with the German side in July 2025 and made his first-team debut a month later, becoming the youngest debutant in 2. Bundesliga history.

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In the recent 2. Bundesliga season, the young midfielder made 17 appearances for Hertha Berlin, including 14 starts, while scoring one goal.

Liverpool have been leading the charge for Eichhorn as they bid to focus on bringing in top quality talents from across the globe.

The Reds have already presented their project to Eichhorn and are even speaking to clubs they could loan him to before he arrives at Anfield given his age.

Eichhorn has a release clause in his Hertha Berlin contract that clubs can trigger, but it is time limited.

Now Liverpool look set to have to deal with one fewer club in the race for Eichhorn as Borussia Dortmund have cost concerns.

Star Wataru Endo Ibrahima Konate Florian Wirtz Dominik Szoboszlai Alexander Isak Hugo Ekitike Jeremie Frimpong Ryan Gravenberch Players with German football experience in Liverpool squad

According to German magazine Sport Bild, Dortmund are cooling their interest in Eichhorn as the player is becoming too expensive for the German club.

It has been suggested that Hertha Berlin midfielder would, despite the release clause, cost a total package of €20m.

The Bundesliga giants ‘won’t pay the total €20m package’ to take Eichhorn to the Ruhr.

With Dortmund potentially out of the race for the 16-year-old, Liverpool still face competition from Bayern Munich, who have already spoken to Eichhorn and could hold an advantage in the battle for his signature.

Liverpool will hope though that their project proves the most tempting.

With the summer transfer window approaching, Liverpool have made a bold decision to sack Arne Slot and departing Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is set to be next manager at Anfield.

The Reds will be looking to strengthen their squad ahead of next season following their disappointing campaign despite spending heavily in the previous window.

Slot’s departure has cast doubt over Liverpool’s interest in Denzel Dumfries, who is now expected to join Spanish giants Real Madrid.