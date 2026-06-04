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Preston North End ‘expect’ to sign Alfie Devine from Tottenham Hotspur, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 21-year-old arrived at Deepdale last summer in search of valuable minutes and an opportunity to further his development during the course of his loan spell.

Shortly after making the move, Devine admitted that he was fully aware of the challenges he would face with the Lilywhites.

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The midfielder then went on to enjoy an impressive campaign, registering 15 goal involvements from 45 Championship appearances, the highest tally in the squad.

As recognition for his performances, boss Paul Heckingbottom singled out Devine and Aston Villa loanee Lewis Dobbin for praise as two of the brightest players in his group.

Devine himself appeared to relish life at Deepdale and openly appreciated the supporters for taking a liking to him throughout the season.

Following the conclusion of the campaign, Preston moved to make the midfielder’s stay permanent, although there had been uncertainty surrounding the structure of the payment.

Loan club League Port Vale League One Plymouth Argyle Championship Westerlo Pro League Preston North End Championship Clubs Alfie Devine has been on loan at

It was recently revealed that the Lancashire outfit have only until the end of June to complete the deal, with the agreed £4.5m fee remaining valid until the expiration of his official loan spell.

Now, Preston ‘expect’ Devine to put pen to paper and continue his Championship journey beyond his initial loan spell.

The development would represent welcome news for the midfielder, allowing him to continue his growth at Deepdale after an encouraging campaign.

Spurs would be able to bank a substantial multi-million pound fee and then look at the future of a number of their other players.

Manor Solomon’s long-term situation is still unclear, and Fiorentina’s sporting director ‘will try to secure a discount’ in an attempt to sign him permanently.

Radu Dragusin is being monitored by Juventus, although whether they will step up their interest in the centre-back remains uncertain.

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, who has been repeatedly linked with an exit from Tottenham this summer, is also hoping for a call from the Bianconeri.