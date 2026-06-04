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Former Rangers goalkeeper Ronald Waterreus wants to see recently sacked Liverpool boss Arne Slot given the nod ahead of Pep Guardiola when it comes to replacing Ronald Koeman as Netherlands manager.

Liverpool went through a difficult campaign under manager Slot, getting knocked out of the Champions League in the Round of 16 and finishing fifth in the Premier League, ultimately ending the season with no silverware.

Slot was sacked by the Reds a few days after the conclusion of the season and ex-Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola became the top candidate to replace him.

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Since being released from Liverpool, Slot has garnered interest from various clubs across Europe and Ajax were advised to ‘make an attempt’ to bring him back to the Eredivisie.

Waterreus feels Koeman will leave the Oranje job after the World Cup, which means the Dutch FA should speak to Guardiola and Slot.

The ex-Rangers shot-stopper feels, on balance, that Slot would bring a real charisma to the role that Koeman is lacking and would plump for the former Liverpool boss.

Waterreus wrote in his column for Dutch daily De Limburger: “There is a good chance that they won’t find this [Koeman going] too annoying at the KNVB, now that two ideal successors are available. I am, of course, referring to Pep Guardiola and – especially him – Arne Slot.

Guardiola Slot Titles won – 12 Titles won – 2 Domestic cups won – 12 Domestic cups won – 1 Champions Leagues – 3 Champions Leagues – 0 Pep Guardiola vs Arne Slot

“Admittedly, there are certainly plenty of caveats to be made regarding his final year at Liverpool.

“However, you cannot ignore the fact that he did an excellent job in the years prior, at Anfield and at De Kuip.

“If they are smart at the KNVB, they will give Bergentheim [where Slot is from, ed.] a call.

“One thing is certain: the press conferences would definitely become more entertaining and energetic with Slot, the coach who is as charismatic as he is cunning.”

At the time when Koeman announced his squad for the World Cup, Slot claimed he had every reason to believe he would stay at Anfield next season, but as it turns out, that was not the case.

Guardiola being available could well be hugely tempting for the Dutch FA, though Waterreus appears to have indicated that he would still on balance go for Slot.

Those thoughts could be hard for some Dutch fans to accept, but Slot would have the advantage of knowing the country’s players and environment better than Guardiola.

All eyes will keenly be on where Guardiola and Slot relaunch themselves in management, with both sure to be eager to pick the right project.