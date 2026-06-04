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Roma vice-captain and midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini could only be tempted into an exit from the Italian capital this summer by Tottenham Hotspur.

The 29-year-old has spent nine consecutive seasons with the Giallorossi, ever since the club activated their buy-back clause to bring him back from Sassuolo in 2017.

During his spell at Sassuolo, the Roma academy graduate was already attracting Premier League attention, with both Chelsea and Manchester City monitoring him closely.

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It marks a long-running Premier League fascination with the Italy international, who was again on the radar in 2019 when London sides Arsenal and Tottenham made enquiries through his representatives.

Now, it appears the Lilywhites have revived their interest as Pellegrini edges towards free agency at the end of the month, with Juventus also tracking developments.

A planned meeting between the veteran midfielder and Roma over a new contract has since been pushed back.

Pellegrini is keen to stay at Roma, but one club may be able to tempt him to quit the Giallorossi.

Clubs Years Roma 2014-2015 Sassuolo 2015-2017 Roma 2017- Lorenzo Pellegrini’s career history

According to Italian journalist Enrico Camelio, ‘only Tottenham might convince’ Pellegrini to cut the cord with Roma.

Tottenham have maintained a long-standing interest in the 29-year-old, though opting against activating his release clause back in 2021, a decision that ultimately convinced the midfielder to extend his stay in Italy.

During his time in the capital, Pellegrini has made 349 appearances for the Giallorossi, registering 125 goal contributions, and captained the side in the 2022 Conference League final, where they were crowned champions, credentials that would offer Spurs a seasoned option in midfield.

Last season, both West Ham United and Crystal Palace made approaches for Pellegrini, who at the time had just a year remaining on his contract, though no agreement materialised.

With Pellegrini keen to pen a new contract at Roma, Tottenham may have to move quickly if they are to provide him with the tempting prospect of working under his countryman Roberto De Zerbi and having a Premier League experience.