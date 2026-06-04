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Rangers target Silas Andersen is scheduled to travel to Portugal on Friday to put the finishing touches to a transfer from BK Hacken to Sporting Lisbon, with the Gers missing out on a player they targeted.

The Glasgow heavyweights have been tracking the Dane since the winter transfer window, with Danny Rohl’s side identifying him as a priority target at the start of January and making initial enquiries over a potential deal.

They were not alone in their admiration, however, as 1.FC Koln also submitted an offer for the 21-year-old, only to see their proposal turned down, much like Rangers’ approach.

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Trabzonspor were another club left frustrated, having monitored the highly-rated youngster since late April after receiving glowing scouting reports on his performances.

However, it appears neither those clubs nor the Scottish heavyweights will win the race for his signature, with the Hacken prospect now on course for a switch to Portugal.

According to Swedish daily Expressen, Andersen is due to fly out to Portugal on Friday to complete the formalities of a five-year contract with Sporting Lisbon.

The transfer gathered significant momentum over recent weeks, with the Primeira Liga giants agreeing a deal worth €7.5m, plus a further €2.5m in bonuses.

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Andersen only arrived in Gothenburg last January after Hacken secured his signature from Utrecht, but he quickly established himself as a key figure, making 57 appearances and scoring nine goals during his spell with the Swedish outfit.

The Dane, who spent two years in Inter Milan’s academy system, has also been a regular presence throughout Denmark’s youth ranks from Under-16 to Under-21 level since making his international debut in 2019.

Capable of operating as a central midfielder, defensive midfielder or centre-back, Andersen’s versatility has made him an attractive prospect for Sporting Lisbon, whose recruitment team moved decisively to fend off competition from across Europe.

With the move now entering its final stages, the Danish star appears set to continue his development in Portugal, with Champions League football awaiting him next season after the Lions secured a second-place finish in the Primeira Liga.

Rangers are likely to keep a close eye on how he does in Portugal, with a potential future move for Andersen not ruled out, unless he is a huge success and his price tag then skyrockets.

Splashing out a package worth a total of €10m would have proven to be a big outlay for the Gers on one player, especially on the back of no prospect of Champions League football next season.