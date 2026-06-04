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Hull City manager Sergej Jakirovic has praised Sunderland’s work in the transfer market, citing the Black Cats as a blueprint for the Tigers’ own recruitment strategy.

Last season, Regis Le Bris guided Sunderland to promotion via the playoffs before adding the likes of Granit Xhaka, Habib Diarra and Noah Sadiki among others, helping fuel an impressive first season back in the top flight.

The Black Cats went on to secure a top-seven Premier League finish, with the Frenchman even earning praise for a “tactical masterclass” following the victory over Leeds United in March.

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Their strong form has earned Sunderland a place in next season’s Europa League, with the club targeting high-impact signings to help meet the demands of competing across multiple competitions.

Last month, Hull City secured promotion to the Premier League by defeating Middlesbrough at Wembley, joining Coventry City and Ipswich Town in the top flight ahead of a crucial summer of recruitment.

Jakirovic praised Sunderland for their recruitment approach, highlighting the club’s ability to identify high-quality talent at relatively modest cost, particularly from markets such as Belgium and France.

He suggested that reports of a substantial transfer budget should be treated with caution, indicating that he does not expect such significant resources to be at his disposal.

Club Sesvete Zrinjski Mostar Gorica Rijeka Maribor Dinamo Zagreb Kayserispor Hull City Clubs Sergej Jakirovic has managed

However, the 49-year-old also noted that Hull can once again pay transfer fees following the lifting of their transfer ban and pointed to sporting director Jared Dublin as a key figure in the club’s recruitment plans.

When questioned about the Black Cats’ recent business, Jakirovic told Croatian outlet Sportske Novosti: “Sunderland are my guiding principle; the club have done an excellent job of identifying, so to speak, cheaper but very good players, mainly in Belgium and France.

“If we were to get 120m for reinforcements… That’s a dream, I don’t believe we’ll have that much money available, but we’ll see.

“Basically, there are no more bans, we can pay transfer fees.

“We have a very good sporting director, Jared Dublin, who was a scout before and knows players inside out.”

All eyes will be on what Hull do try to do in the transfer market, with living up to Sunderland’s feats and incredibly difficult task.

Yacine Titraoui is a player admired by the Tigers, with Sunderland also credited with an interest in the Charleroi midfielder.

However, with the Black Cats yet to make a formal move, it remains to be seen how the pursuit of Titraoui will develop over the coming weeks.