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West Ham United goalkeeper Mads Hermansen has suggested that the gruelling Championship schedule could aid his development, even if it falls short of Premier League standards.

The Hammers endured a difficult campaign last season, finishing 18th and sealing at least a year in the second tier.

It marks their third relegation since the Premier League’s inception, with the previous one arriving in 2010/11 when they finished bottom of the table under experienced manager Avram Grant.

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Hermansen, who arrived from Leicester City last year on a five-year deal, made 19 appearances and kept seven clean sheets for the Irons.

He shared goalkeeping duties with Alphonse Areola, who featured in 20 league matches.

The Denmark international reflected on the demands and upside of Championship football, recognising it as a strong division just below the Premier League.

The 25-year-old highlighted the relentless nature of the calendar, pointing to 46 league fixtures plus cup commitments, and suggested that such a workload can sharpen development, even if it does not match top-flight standards.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

He also emphasised his ambition to operate at the highest level, hinting at the promotion challenge that lies ahead next season.

Hermansen said at a press conference via Danish outlet Bold: “Fortunately, the Championship is a strong league, and I agree that it is not measured against the top shelf because it is the second best league.

“But I think playing 46 games in the league plus cup games helps make you better, even if it’s not Premier League level.

“So of course you have to play at the highest possible level and that’s what I strive for. “

The Dane had found himself on the fringes a few months ago, with Besiktas keeping a close watch on a potential move for the goalkeeper; however, in the closing stretch of the season, Nuno reinstated him as his first-choice option between the posts.

It now remains to be seen how his future unfolds with Championship football set to arrive at the London Stadium.

West Ham are bracing themselves for a busy summer overhaul, with several players eager to continue competing in Europe’s top five leagues and maintain a presence on the continental stage.

Names such as Adama Traore and Soungoutou Magassa have already drawn interest, with the Spaniard linked with La Liga side Elche, while Eintracht Frankfurt are also keeping tabs on the French midfielder.