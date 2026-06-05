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Leeds United are facing increasing competition for Tromso’s teenage defender Abubacarr Sedi Kinteh, with another club now joining the hunt.

After staging a remarkable recovery and managing to finish the season on a strong note, Leeds are preparing themselves for a busy transfer window.

Former Premier League star Aaron Lennon has predicted the Yorkshire team will spend big and now all eyes are on what stars Daniel Farke looks to take to Elland Road.

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Farke often found his options being stretched in defence last season due to injuries and his desire now to play with three central defenders.

Kinteh, 19, is a centre-back on the books at Norwegian outfit Tromso and Leeds have been checking up on him in advance of a possible swoop.

The Gambia international has other clubs interested in him, including German side 1.FC Koln, who could make their own move soon.

Now there is even more competition for Leeds to deal with as, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Turkish side Trabzonspor are keen.

Centre-back option Joe Rodon Sebastiaan Bornauw Ethan Ampadu Pascal Struijk Jaka Bijol James Justin Leeds United’s centre-back options

Trabzonspor’s move into the race presents serious competition for Leeds, with the Turkish side, where Caleb Ekuban had a successful spell, having finished third in the Turkish Super Lig last term.

As such, moving to Trabzonspor would hand the Tromso man with Europa League football next season.

It now remains to be seen how far Leeds are ready to go in their pursuit of the Tromso defender, whose deal in Norway runs until 2029.

In a season where Tromso managed to qualify for the Europa League, Kinteh featured in 21 of his team’s 30 league games, conceding 36 goals.

This year, the teenage defender has made nine league appearances.

Leeds could see Kinteh as a top prospect for the future, with the teenager already having substantial top flight appearance despite his tender years.