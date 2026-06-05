Julian Finney/Getty Images

Leeds United are not in line for a further cash boost after former White Crysencio Summerville made his Netherlands debut.

The Whites sold Summerville to West Ham United in the summer of 2024 after they missed out on promotion from the Championship, with the winger wanting to step up to the Premier League.

Summerville suffered the pain of relegation with the Hammers this season, but he has brighter things to look forward to in the immediate future.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Ronald Koeman has included Summerville in his Netherlands squad for the approaching World Cup.

Summerville made his international debut in the Netherlands ‘ 1-0 defeat to Algeria on Wednesday, and he played 45 minutes before being replaced by Justin Kluivert at half-time.

It was claimed in some quarters that by getting his first international cap, Leeds would be due a £4m payment as per the terms of their agreement with West Ham, money would could have come in handy heading into the transfer window.

However, according to ExWHUemployee, those claims are wide of the mark and there is no £4m fee due to Leeds because Summerville played for the Netherlands.

Leeds star Country Gabriel Gudmundsson Sweden Noah Okafor Switzerland Brenden Aaronson United States Ao Tanaka Japan Leeds United stars at World Cup

Summerville’s future at the London Stadium looks uncertain, with interest from AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur, along with Roma.

The winger though spoke in terms of still feeling part of West Ham when he explained he is keen for the Hammers to win promotion back to the Premier League next season.

Leeds do not appear to be looking at bringing Summerville back to Elland Road, with the Whites having moved on.

The club landed Noah Okafor last summer and he has flourished in English football.

Leeds also have two wingers returning to the club in the shape of Largie Ramazani, who has been at Valencia on loan, and Jack Harrison, who saw out the season with Fiorentina on loan.

Valencia want to sign Ramazani on a permanent basis and completing that deal would land Leeds a fee they could put into Daniel Farke’s kitty.