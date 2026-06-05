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Newcastle United have made a move for La Liga winger Victor Munoz and are hoping to entice him to Tyneside with the offer of a ‘starring role’, with the ‘next few days key to sealing the deal’.

The St James’ Park side brought in a host of attacking options last summer in the form of Nick Woltemade, Anthony Elanga and Yoanne Wissa, but they still struggled to make an impact last season.

Now, with the departure of Anthony Gordon, for whom the Magpies will receive a fee north of €80m, they are once again in the market to strengthen their forward department.

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They have been linked with Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard in recent days, and it has also been suggested that they have stepped up their efforts in the race for Eze Abde.

Newcastle have another target in mind in the form of Osasuna winger Munoz, who made 12 goal contributions across all competitions last season.

The 22-year-old is a product of Real Madrid’s academy system, and last summer Los Blancos agreed to let him join Osasuna on a permanent transfer, but they retained a three-year buy-back option in his deal.

Munoz has a €40m release clause in his contract, and it has been suggested that Newcastle are ready to meet that price.

Clubs played for RSC Internacional Osasuna Real Madrid Clubs Victor Munoz has played for

According to Spanish journalist Jose Alvarez Haya, Newcastle have gone in with a bid of €35m plus €5m in add-ons to tempt Osasuna to part with Munoz.

It has also been suggested that Newcastle have offered him a ‘starring role’ following Gordon’s departure in an effort to tempt him to St James’ Park.

The next few days are expected to be crucial towards seeing if Newcastle can seal the deal.

Munoz’s entourage have already checked with Real Madrid and the Spanish giants have no immediate intention of triggering the buy-back clause, but in the event of a transfer, they will receive 50 per cent of the transfer fee.

His displays have not gone unnoticed, with the 22-year-old earning a place in Spain’s 2026 World Cup squad and currently linking up with La Roja ahead of the tournament.

Munoz made just four senior appearances for Real Madrid before leaving the club, and if negotiations go Newcastle’s way, he could be heading to England this summer.

The Magpies endured a frustrating last season, finishing 12th in the league table and falling short of European qualification.

Howe will be looking to strengthen key areas ahead of next season, and the addition of the Spain international could provide Newcastle with a much-needed spark in the final third.