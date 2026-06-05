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Valencia are still not ‘ruling it out’ when it comes to making an approach for Aston Villa defender Andres Garcia, although talks over a potential deal have ‘cooled off’.

Since arriving at Villa Park in January last year, the Spaniard has struggled to establish himself in Unai Emery’s plans and has accumulated just 615 minutes of first-team football.

The 23-year-old found opportunities particularly difficult to come by last season, as injuries also hampered his progress, making his first start of the season on the final day against Manchester City, and finishing the campaign with just 109 minutes to his name.

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Garcia’s season did yield silverware, with the right-back ending the campaign as a Europa League winner.

The Midlands outfit have already informed the right-back that he can leave should a suitable offer arrive this summer, with regular football viewed as important for his continued development.

Elche have expressed an interest in taking him back to La Liga, although they are not expected to advance their pursuit until there is clarity over who will occupy the dugout next season.

Valencia have also emerged as admirers of the right-back and it was suggested that they first held talks with Garcia’s representatives before approaching the Villans.

Club Years Levante 2022-2025 Aston Villa 2025- Andres Garcia’s career history

Discussions between the Spaniard’s camp and Los Che have progressed positively over recent months.

However, according to Spanish outlet Sport, talks regarding a possible move have now ‘cooled off’, though Valencia are still not ‘ruling it out’ and remain attentive to the situation.

The Spanish side’s preferred option for the right-back position remains Thomas Meunier, a player boss Carlos Corberan is also understood to admire, and with whom contact has been made.

It has already been indicated that Los Che could move on to alternative targets if they fail to reach an agreement with Aston Villa.

That said, a move for Garcia cannot yet be discounted, with Lyon and Alaves having also turned their attention towards the Spaniard, while Elche continue to monitor his situation closely.

The right-back still has three years remaining on his contract at Villa Park and a move away could prove important for both his long-term future and continued development.

Valencia are also yet to gain clarity over whether Largie Ramazani will return to Mestalla, while former Los Che goalkeeper Juanlu Mora is convinced the Leeds United winger will have ‘a lot of say’ regarding how that situation unfolds.