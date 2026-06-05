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Newcastle United have suffered a significant setback in their pursuit of defender Natan as the Brazilian ‘only envisions’ a move to Barcelona if he leaves Real Betis.

Eddie Howe’s side ended the season with defensive concerns still unresolved, having failed to keep a clean sheet since March in a run spanning nine matches and exposing issues at the back.

With the summer transfer window now approaching, the Magpies have already begun identifying centre-back targets as they look to strengthen their defensive options.

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Gremio defender Viery is among the names under consideration and is viewed as the ‘perfect fit for a back four’, although Fiorentina have entered the race while Nottingham Forest also remain in the picture.

Newcastle have been monitoring Udinese’s Oumar Solet, but currently Inter Milan are the favourites to sign the Frenchman.

The Tyneside outfit also retain a long-standing admiration for Atalanta’s Giorgio Scalvini, although there has been no recent contact regarding a possible move.

Natan emerged as a target for Newcastle in April, with West Ham United also linked with the defender at the time.

Club played for Flamengo Red Bull Bragantino Napoli Real Betis Clubs Natan has played for

A move to West Ham looks off the agenda following their relegation, but Newcastle could still be a destination for Natan.

However, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Natan would only leave Real Betis for an attractive opportunity and, in that scenario, he ‘only envisions’ a move to Barcelona.

The development represents a blow for Howe’s side, who will have to work to change Natan’s view if they do want to take him to St James’ Park.

It has previously been suggested that Real Betis are under no pressure to sell the centre-back, with the Spanish club believing his value could continue to rise.

Newcastle and the Spanish outfit could still find themselves negotiating this summer, as the Magpies remain keen on Ez Abde for the left flank following Antony Gordon’s move to Barcelona.

The Magpies are also interested in another La Liga winger in the shape of Osasuna’s Victor Munoz.

It has been suggested that they are trying to tempt Munoz to continue his career on Tyneside.

AIK’s young winger Zodak Yohanna is another potential arrival this summer, with a Magpies bid for the 18-year-old having been sent in.