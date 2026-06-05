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Southampton have a ‘good chance’ of signing loanee Cyle Larin from Spanish side Mallorca, according to journalist Alfie House.

Larin joined Mallorca in August 2023 from fellow Spanish side Real Valladolid for €7.5m, signing a five-year contract with Los Bermellones.

The Canadian striker struggled to establish himself at Mallorca and spent the entirety of last season out on loan, first with Feyenoord before joining Southampton on transfer deadline day in February.

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The 31-year-old striker displayed strong performances for the Saints and earned the praise of former EFL winger Adrian Clarke, who highlighted Larin’s quality and the strengths he brings to the side.

Since his arrival, the veteran star has made 22 appearances for Southampton, scoring nine goals and providing one assist.

Following his impressive performances, the Saints are looking to make Larin’s move permanent.

It has been suggested that there is a ‘good chance’ Southampton will sign the Canadian attacker on a permanent basis.

Clubs played for Sigma Orlando City Besiktas Zulte Waregem Club Brugge Real Valladolid Real Mallorca Feyenoord Southampton Clubs Cyle Larin has played for

Mallorca have been relegated from La Liga, which could give the Saints a golden opportunity to swoop for the hitman.

It remains to be seen what price the Spanish club will demand for Larin, who still has two years remaining on his contract.

Last season, the Saints’ promotion bid was dealt a major blow after the club were found guilty of spying on fellow play-off rivals Middlesbrough, a breach that ultimately ended their hopes of reaching the Premier League.

The club have also been hit with a four-point deduction for the 2026/27 season, though manager Tonda Eckert is expected to stay on after being backed by the ownership.

The German tactician issued a statement acknowledging the frustration felt by supporters amid the ‘spygate’ controversy, though one pundit was left distinctly unimpressed by Eckert’s message.

With the transfer window approaching, Southampton have already started moving in the market, making enquiries over Marseille’s CJ Egan-Riley as they look to bolster their ranks ahead of a promotion push next campaign.