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Tottenham Hotspur defender Radu Dragusin ‘could be back in fashion’ at Serie A side Fiorentina, with Fabio Paratici knowing the Romanian ‘very well’.

Dragusin has failed to live up to expectations since moving to Tottenham in the 2024 January transfer window.

The Romanian defender can point to a serious knee injury as having disrupted his progress, but his agent claimed in December that he is ‘stronger, faster and more flexible’ than he was before.

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Dragusin has regularly been overlooked by successive Tottenham managers when all the club’s centre-back options have been available and he could be on his way out this summer.

There is significant interest from several sides, while his agent has visited suitors RB Leipzig to look at their facilities.

Fiorentina showed some interest in the defender in the winter transfer window, with former Spurs sporting director Paratici running the show.

Now with the summer transfer window set to arrive, Dragusin ‘could be back in fashion’ with Fiorentina, according to Italian daily La Nazione (via Tutto Mercato Web).

Centre-back Cristian Romero Micky van de Ven Kevin Danso Radu Dragusin Archie Gray Ben Davies Tottenham’s centre-backs

Paratici knows the Romania international ‘very well’ and is an admirer of what he could bring to the plate for Fiorentina.

Tottenham’s asking price for the defender though, which is around €20m, could well be an issue for La Viola.

Fiorentina did do business with Tottenham in the winter transfer window when they took Manor Solomon to Italy on loan.

There have been conflicting noises about whether Fiorentina will keep Solomon beyond the end of his loan spell.

Despite the Israeli bidding farewell to the Fiorentina fans on social media, his agent has been clear that there is still the chance he will stay at the Serie A side.

Both Solomon and Dragusin could well catch Roberto De Zerbi’s eye in pre-season and force their way into his plans, if they have not been sold before it begins.