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Everton target Tyrique George has not held talks with incoming Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso over including him in the Blues’ plans for next season, according to the BBC.

George arrived at Everton in the second half of the season from Chelsea on a loan deal, which also included an option to buy clause for the Toffees to trigger.

The 20-year-old attacker came to the Hill Dickinson in search of regular game-time and featured in eleven games in the Premier League under manager David Moyes, as he struggled to grab a spot in the side.

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Everton finished the season comfortably in the mid-table under Moyes and will want to add quality reinforcements in the summer after failing to secure European football.

George is set to return to Chelsea following the conclusion of his loan spell at Everton this month and his future is uncertain.

Moyes has not ruled out signing George from Chelsea, however if the Blues choose to keep him then those plans could be scuppered.

It had been suggested in some quarters that Alonso has spoken to George to tell him he is part of his Chelsea plans.

Club Years Chelsea 2024- Everton (loan) 2026 Tyrique George’s career history

That talk though is wide of the mark and George has not held talks with Alonso over his future.

Everton will take encouragement from that as signing George still remains a realistic option for the Toffees this summer.

Moyes is keen to invest in attacking talent in the upcoming transfer window and the club are keen on Saint-Etienne star Zuriko Davitashvili.

George was unable to register a single goal involvement during his time with Everton, but did receive praise from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who was his team-mate at Chelsea.

If George did impress on the training ground then it could well have increased the odds of Moyes wanting to keep hold of him.

The winger though will be keen for clarity on his future soon as he looks to discover where he will be playing his football next season.