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Tottenham Hotspur have approached Roma about a potential deal for defender Evan Ndicka, but the Giallorossi star ‘isn’t convinced’ about the move.

Spurs are expected to revamp their defensive options this summer, with the process already having been kicked off with the capture of Andy Robertson.

There are question marks over the future of Radu Dragusin, who has interest from a number of clubs, while Cristian Romero has been linked with the exit door.

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Tottenham are looking for other centre-back options, with Marcos Senesi expected to arrive, while Ndicka is a player they rate and who is in demand.

Spurs have taken action towards a possible move to land Ndicka, with an enquiry going in to Roma about the centre-back.

However, according to Italian daily Il Messagero (via FcInterNews.it), Ndicka ‘isn’t convinced’ about moving to Tottenham.

Ndicka has taken notice of the fact that Tottenham will not be playing in the Champions League next season and is unsure about joining them.

Former PL player Donyell Malen Pierluigi Gollini Angelino Former PL players in Roma squad

Roma are ready to cash in on the defender as they look to bring in money before the end of the month, with an eye on meeting financial fair play rules in Italy.

Offloading Ndicka to Spurs though looks to be off the table unless the north London side can work their magic and convince him.

Roberto De Zerbi appears to be looking closely at a host of potential signings in Italy this summer, knowing Serie A well.

A new goalkeeper could arrive from Italy, with Napoli’s Alex Meret a player Tottenham are keen on, though they could face competition from Fenerbahce.

Experienced Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini is another player De Zerbi rates and it is suggested that ‘only Tottenham’ might yet convince him to leave the Italian capital this summer.

While the World Cup effect is threatening to delay some transfers, the fact Italy have not qualified for the tournament could change the picture somewhat in Serie A.