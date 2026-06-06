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Tottenham Hotspur target Crysencio Summerville is ‘too inconsistent’ in the view of Dutch journalist Valentijn Driessen, who does not consider him to be a ‘real’ Netherlands international.

Roberto De Zerbi is looking to hit the ground running in the transfer window and has already added Andy Robertson on a free transfer from Liverpool.

Spurs are also in the market for defenders, with an enquiry just having gone in for Roma’s Evan Ndicka, though he is unsure on a move to N17.

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Attack will also be a focus for De Zerbi amid criticism towards the end of the campaign that his Tottenham side lacked creativity.

With West Ham having been relegated, Tottenham have rekindled their interest in Summerville, who they were also keen on in the winter transfer window.

Thoughts of a quick deal with West Ham could well have been dashed by Summerville being included in the Netherlands World Cup squad.

The level of quality that Summerville has though has now been questioned Driessen, who does not feel he has the consistency level needed.

Attacker Wout Weghorst Memphis Depay Cody Gakpo Noa Lang Donyell Malen Brian Brobbey Crysencio Summerville Attackers in the Netherlands squad

The Dutch journalist is of the view that Summerville is not a real Netherlands international and would prefer other options over him in attack.

The Netherlands took on Algeria in a World Cup warm-up friendly on Wednesday night, but Koeman’s side slipped to a disappointing 1-0 defeat.

Summerville started the match on his senior Netherlands debut and featured for 45 minutes on the right flank rather than in his preferred position.

Driessen said on Kick-off (via Dutch outlet Voetbal Primeur): “I didn’t think Summerville played that well either.

“Every now and then he has a flash where you think ‘hey, that’s nice’.

“But I don’t consider him a real Dutch national team player either.

“He is too inconsistent.

“I think you should field [Donyell] Malen, [Brian] Brobbey and [Cody] Gakpo up front.

“That is what I would opt for.”

Tottenham likely have a different view to the journalist given their continued interest in signing Summerville.

Ronald Koeman’s men have one more friendly to navigate before the World Cup when they take on Uzbekistan and will be eager to provide a response to the criticism following the defeat to Algeria.

The Netherlands have been drawn alongside Japan, Sweden and Turkey in Group F and will hope now finally proves to be the World Cup in which they get their hands on the trophy

Spurs will keep a close eye on how Summerville does at the World Cup as superb displays could see interest in him increase, while they will also want the attacker to avoid injury.