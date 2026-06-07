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Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are both keeping a close eye on the situation of Ligue 1 shot-stopper Lucas Chevalier, but Paris Saint-Germain will need to be made a good enough offer.

Chevalier is on the books at European champions Paris Saint-Germain, but lost his spot between the sticks, first to Gianluigi Donnarumma and then to Matvey Safonov.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper was snapped up by PSG from fellow French club Lille last summer in what looked like a smart signing of a promising shot-stopper.

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Aston Villa were also showing interest in Chevalier, but ultimately the goalkeeper picked the Parc des Princes.

Operating as goalkeeping cover is not ideal for Chevalier and clubs have been taking note of his situation.

PSG continue to believe in Chevalier but, according to French outlet Media Foot, ‘his departure remains a topic of discussion’.

Aston Villa and Tottenham are both showing keen interest in the goalkeeper, though Newcastle United, who have also been keen, are signing Ewen Jaouen.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

PSG could be prepared to do business, however ‘everything will depend on the offer’.

Tottenham have been linked with a host of goalkeepers already this summer, amid the possibility Guglielmo Vicario could go.

Vicario is now being looked at closely by Juventus, who could take him back to Serie A.

The Italian came in for criticism at points throughout the recent season due to a number of mistakes, while he then missed a chunk of the run-in with a hernia injury.

Aston Villa continue to be able to call upon Emi Martinez between the sticks, but the Argentine has again been linked with a possible exit from Villa Park.

Chevalier will be keen to make sure if he does move then he picks the right destination, with the goalkeeper having played week in, week out before he signed for PSG.