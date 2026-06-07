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Aston Villa have been warned that Bologna winger Jonathan Rowe is ‘not on the market’, with the Rossoblu’s sporting director clear on the ex-Norwich City man.

Rowe joined Bologna last summer following a dressing room bust-up at French giants Marseille which saw him offloaded.

He took no time to adapt to the demands of Italian football and finished the campaign with a host of clubs showing interest in his services.

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Aston Villa are firm suitors amid suggestions they could soon ‘break the ice’ by making an official offer, while Chelsea are also admirers.

Galatasaray have been in touch with Rowe’s agent as they explore a potential move to take the winger to Turkey.

Bologna are not keen on doing business though and sporting director Giovanni Sartori has insisted Rowe is not available.

Asked about interest in Rowe, Sartori sent out a clear warning, telling Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport: “Rowe isn’t on the market. His cell phone is off.”

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

Pressed on whether Bologna will be able to hold off suitors, he added: “I don’t know.”

Joining Aston Villa is likely to be a hugely tempting prospect for Rowe if Villa do make a firm move in the coming weeks and months.

Ahead of taking on Aston Villa in the Europa League with Bologna, Rowe dubbed the Villans a ‘top class club’ in a sign of how highly he rates them.

Rowe would arrive at Villa Park with a good chance of instantly adapting to the Premier League, having played in the league earlier on in his career at Norwich City.

Moving to Villa could also give the 23-year-old’s England hopes a shot in the arm.

Rowe has turned out for England up to Under-21 level, but has not been capped by the senior Three Lions side yet.

He finished the season at Bologna with 28 Serie A appearances to his name and having helped the Rossoblu to finish 8th.

Villa have also been linked with other wingers, including Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard and Roma’s Matias Soule.

Unai Emery’s side have spoken to Soule’s entourage, but do not appear to have gone further yet.