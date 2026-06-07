Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Top Tottenham Hotspur defensive talent Luka Vuskovic is ‘open to leaving’ the north London side this summer, amid interest from several clubs.

Spurs were ahead of the curve when they spotted Vuskovic’s potential and set up a future deal for him when he was just 16 years old.

He developed away from north London, making a big impression during a loan spell at Belgian side Westerlo, before being loaned to German giants Hamburg for the recent season.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Now Vuskovic, 19, is due back at north London this summer and there is real excitement about what the defensive talent is capable of.

Vuskovic though is a wanted man, having attracting interest from a number of clubs, including even Spanish giants Barcelona.

Even though he has not played for Tottenham, Vuskovic ‘is open to leaving’ the club this summer, according to Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari.

Bayern Munich are also in the mix for the defender, who they saw up close in the Bundesliga, while other Premier League clubs are keen and ‘initial contact’ has been made to understand the outlines of a possible deal.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Much may come down to what Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi thinks about keeping Vuskovic.

Tottenham have a number of centre-backs on the books and are expected to add more over the course of the summer transfer window.

Having played for Hamburg in the Bundesliga on a regular basis, Croatia international Vuskovic will be keen to make sure he is keeping that momentum going in the new campaign.

Former Tottenham midfielder Steffen Freund predicted in February that Spurs would keep hold of Vuskovic due to how good he is.

If the defender pushes to go though and there is a substantial offer on the table, De Zerbi and the Tottenham recruitment team could think it makes sense to cash in.

Questions though would likely be asked if Tottenham do lose a teenage centre-back who has been tipped for the very top.

Spurs will have fewer games on the schedule for the new season after they failed to qualify for Europe, which they will have to take into account for their squad planning.